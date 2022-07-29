(Bloomberg) -- More than half of Britons received more in welfare than they paid in tax last year as the government response to the pandemic drove a big reduction in inequality, according to the Office for National Statistics.

A value-added-tax cut, increased spending on welfare and health, and a steep reduction in household consumption meant that 54.2% of individuals took more support from the state than they contributed in the first year of the pandemic to March 2021.

The ONS said it was “both the greatest proportion and the largest annual increase” since records began in 1977. In 2020, 47.5% were net recipients. Income support programs, such as furlough, were not a benefit.

The last time the proportion was above 50% was in 2012-13, as the economy was recovering from the financial crisis. Before 2008, the share of net welfare beneficiaries had always been under half the population.

As a result, income inequality decreased by 1 percentage point, following a 10-year period of relative stability, with the government’s redistributive powers narrowing the gulf between the richest and the rest, the ONS said.

Average household income for the richest fifth before taxes and benefits was £107,600 ($130,160) -- 13 times larger than the poorest fifth at £8,200. After taxes and benefits the multiple narrowed to just four times, at £79,200 and £21,400 respectively.

The vast majority of older Britons receive more from the state than they contribute as they are retired and draw the state pension.

However, the increase last year was driven by those of working age. In 2019-2020, only 39.1% of “non-retired people” received more in benefits than they paid in tax. That jumped to 47.2% the following year.

Alongside a small increase in benefits, the cut in VAT combined with a reduction in household spending lowered people’s tax contributions.

At the same time, there was a big increase in health spending to pay for the fight against Covid, which qualifies as a benefit-in-kind for all households.

