(Bloomberg) -- More than three in every four UK adults are worried about the rising cost of living, with those on low incomes, the disabled, women and families with young children expressing the most concern.

Analysis by the Office for National Statistics of its opinions and lifestyle survey, collected after a 54% hike in energy bills in April, showed that 77% of over 16 year olds are “very or somewhat worried” about the inflation shock.

Inflation has hit 9%, a 40 year high, and the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development has warned that growth will grind to a halt next year as consumer spending dries up in the face of rising prices. The OECD and the International Monetary Fund say the UK faces the highest and most persistent inflation of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

Concerned households are tightening their belts, the ONS data showed, with 68% of those worried reporting that they are already spending less on non-essentials.

The poorest households, who face the most acute crisis, are the most scared. Of those with a gross personal income of less than £10,000, 31% said they were “very worried” compared with 12% of those with an income of £50,000 or more. The government has unveilied a new £15 billion package ($18.7 billion) of support to help with energy bills.

Nine in 10 adults living with a dependent child aged 0-4 years are very or somewhat worried and 82% of disabled adults are concerned. But just 70% of pensioners age 70 felt anxious.

Women are more concerned than men, with 81% expressing fears compared with 73% of men. The survey was conducted between April 27 and May 22.

