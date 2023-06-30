(Bloomberg) -- The danger from a little-known sedative that’s frequently combined with opioids exploded from 2018 to 2021 as deaths linked to the drug rose by 34 times

Overdose deaths involving xylazine grew to 3,468 from 102 over the study period, according to research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics. Almost all of those deaths also involved fentanyl, according to the study of death certificates, an extremely potent synthetic opioid with its own soaring toll.

The US has been in the grip of an opioid overdose epidemic for years, with almost 80,000 deaths reported from use of the painkillers last year alone. Sold as an animal tranquilizer, xylazine has fueled the crisis, as dealers likely mix the cheap sedative with more expensive drugs.

Xylazine was detected in 11% of overdose deaths involving illicitly manufactured fentanyl in June 2022, according to a separate CDC study of 20 states and Washington. That rate has almost quadrupled since January 2019. Cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine were commonly detected in deaths involving xylazine, according to the new research.

More broadly, xylazine-fentanyl combinations represented 4.8% of all synthetic opioid overdoses in 2021, according to a Bloomberg analysis of the new CDC data, up from just 0.3% in 2018.

Like opioids, xylazine can lead to overdoses by depressing breathing and blood pressure. It isn’t an opioid itself, so medications like naloxone doesn’t reverse its effects.

The rate of age-adjusted xylazine-linked deaths was highest among Black people, and it rose fastest among Hispanic people. Most of the deaths were on the East Coast, the study found. Testing and reporting methods might vary across states, said Merianne Spencer, an NCHS researcher, but the data suggest the drug’s impacts are concentrated in the region.

Philadelphia reported the most unintentional overdose deaths in its history in 2021, health officials said last year, more than a third of them involving xylazine.

