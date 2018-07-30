(Bloomberg) -- Super-sized debt auctions are looming for Indonesia, threatening a nascent recovery in the bond market.

After the worst rout in two years, rupiah debt are contending with a new risk: the average size of offerings may rise for the rest of the year as the government catches up with issuance after a series of rejected bids. PT Sinarmas Sekuritas estimates each sale in the second half will be 25 percent bigger than the previous period.

Once a mainstay of emerging-market portfolios, Indonesian bonds have taken a beating as a strengthening dollar curbs demand for risk assets. Repeated intervention by policy makers -- including three interest-rate hikes -- has brought limited relief to rupiah assets, with sovereign debt headed for their first monthly inflow since March.

“The heavy issuance schedule in the second half is a headwind for Indonesian government bonds,” said Eugene Leow, a fixed-income strategist in Singapore at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. “However, much largely depends on the external environment. If volatility persists and issuing proves to be difficult, there may be a need to rationalize spending.”

The government may lower its 2018 gross bond issuance target to below 800 trillion rupiah ($55.5 billion) from 822 trillion rupiah amid a narrowing budget deficit, Scenaider Siahaan, the Finance Ministry’s director of debt portfolio and strategy, said July 26.

But, this may may matter less than how sentiment would be hit if take-up rates at the auctions are poor. The Finance Ministry faces pressure to boost the average size of offerings to 22 trillion rupiah after it rejected numerous demands from investors for higher yields in the first half, according to Jeffrosenberg Tan, head of investment strategy at PT Sinarmas Sekuritas.

