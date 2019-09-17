(Bloomberg) -- U.S. money-market interest rates surged for a second day Tuesday as cash reserves in the banking system remained out of balance with the volume of securities on dealer balance sheets.

The rate on overnight general collateral repurchase agreements soared by more than 600 basis points to 8.53%, based on ICAP pricing, after opening around 7%. Surges are commonplace only around quarter- and month-end, so market participants had expected things might return to normal.

On Monday, the rate on overnight GC repo soared by as much as 248 basis points to 4.75%, the highest level since December, according to ICAP pricing, amid the settlement of Treasury coupon auctions and the influx of corporate quarterly tax payments, possibly aggravated by last week’s bond market selloff, in which investors sold securities back to dealers.

Separately, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, which is backed by overnight GC repo transactions, rose to 2.43% Monday from 2.20%, New York Fed data show. That’s the highest since July 31.

