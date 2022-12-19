(Bloomberg) -- Overseas credit is starting to look attractive to some major Japanese investors seeking to boost returns as the yen corporate bond market heads for its first annual loss in more than a decade.

Money managers including Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. told Bloomberg they’re keen to take advantage of any easing in hedging costs to buy foreign debt, especially as a potential change to monetary policy at home makes them more cautious on longer-dated yen debt.

The renewed interest in foreign credit comes after crippling losses on fixed income globally coupled with a surge in the cost of currency protection had Japanese investors offloading overseas debt for a large part of 2022. But with bond markets recovering in recent weeks and the yen strengthening, the calculus is beginning to shift.

“We are willing to buy foreign credit, especially in the US and Europe, which offer good yields if hedging costs start to stabilize,” said Seiichi Nozaki, Tokyo-based general manager of the securities investment department at Fukoku Mutual. “Senior domestic bonds offer little returns, even after a widening in yen credit spreads.”

With yield premiums on US investment-grade corporate bonds at 131 basis points versus just 59 basis points for yen company debt, according to Bloomberg indexes, some investors see it as more attractive to place money abroad. Spreads on equivalent euro-denominated notes are even wider, at 167 basis points.

The cost of hedging the yen against the dollar has started to steady over the last few weeks, after soaring earlier in the year amid a slump in Japan’s currency — which has weakened against all its major peers in 2022. Hedge costs against the euro have also declined slightly recently, although they remain elevated.

Some Japanese credit fund managers still prefer to be ultra-defensive as Bank of Japan officials see the possibility of having a policy review next year, once a new governor takes the helm in April. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to revise a 10-year-old accord with the BOJ with the potential to add flexibility around the 2% inflation goal, Kyodo reported. He would discuss the matter with the next BOJ governor, Kyodo said. The yen rose in Asia Monday after the report ran.

The central bank’s program of capping 10-year sovereign bond yields at 0.25% has deepened a distortion in the market in 2022. The BOJ is set to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

This means staying with AAA rated bonds with tenors shorter than five years for Nissay Asset Management Corp., according to chief portfolio manager Shinsuke Hirano in Tokyo. The firm manages credit investment for Nippon Life Insurance Co., one of Japan’s biggest private life insurers.

Japan Post Insurance Co., which had 65 trillion yen ($473 billion) under management as of September, is also cautious. The company is seeking wider spreads on seven-to-10-year corporate notes, which would be affected by any change in BOJ policy, said Masahide Komatsu, a senior fund manager in the global credit investment department.

Still, even with the focus turning back to overseas debt, it may be some time before the Federal Reserve actually starts cutting interest rates. Chair Jerome Powell said after the central bank’s December meeting that policy makers have more work to do before inflation is contained.

Powell Sees Rates Higher for Longer Amid Wall Street Skepticism

Japanese investors sold a net 606 billion yen of overseas debt in week to Dec. 9, according to the latest data from the nation’s finance ministry that include corporate bonds. That’s after they turned net buyers for the first time in six weeks the previous period.

Meiji Yasuda Life, which has mainly stuck with Japanese super-long government bonds and five-year corporate notes this year, is willing to buy foreign debt when overseas rates peak out.

“We may hedge those bonds when hedge costs come down, so we want to be nimble in making investment decisions,” said Masahito Okamura, group manager of the investment planning and research department in Tokyo.

--With assistance from Masaki Kondo and Finbarr Flynn.

(Updates with Kyodo report on BOJ in seventh paragraph.)

