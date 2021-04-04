(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines licensed Overseas Filipino Bank, a unit of state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines, as the the country’s first branchless, digital-only lender.

Overseas Filipino Bank began operating in June last year using its then-existing license to operate as a thrift bank, before obtaining its digital license last month.

“This milestone in the country’s banking history not only fulfills President Duterte’s campaign pledge to create a bank that caters to overseas Filipinos, but will also help the Philippines leapfrog to the digital economy,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said in a statement on Sunday.

