(Bloomberg) -- Global funds boosted holdings of China’s yuan-denominated bonds by the most in four months in October as a stabilizing currency and warming relations with the US helped sentiment.

Overseas investors snapped up a net 42.2 billion yuan ($5.8 billion) of such debt in the interbank market, boosting their total ownership to 3.24 trillion yuan, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released by China Central Depository & Clearing Co. and Shanghai Clearing House late Wednesday.

“Sentiment toward China improved due to a slew of support measures,” said Frances Cheung, a strategist at Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “While a trend of sustained inflows hasn’t been established yet, the prospect for bond inflows should have turned for the better with the retracement lower in US yields so far this month.”

Overseas funds still hold about 20% fewer Chinese yuan bonds than they did at the start of last year. That decline was mainly driven by the widening yield deficit on China’s debt compared with US Treasuries as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.

At least some foreign funds may now be turning more positive as the Fed nears the peak of its tightening cycle, the yuan shows signs of stabilizing, and relations between the US and China appear to be improving.

Sovereign Bonds

The data from China Central Depository Clearing also showed overseas funds bought a net 12.4 billion yuan of Chinese government bonds in October. They increased holdings of the so-called policy bank bonds by 29.2 billion yuan, the most since February 2021, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Policy bank bonds are quasi-sovereign securities issued by China Development Bank, Agricultural Development Bank of China, and the Export-Import Bank of China.

While overseas funds were net buyers of China’s government bonds in October, their overall market share continued to fall due to heavier buying by local investors. The proportion owned by global investors fell to 7.5% at the end of October, down from the all-time high of 11% in January 2022.

--With assistance from Shulun Huang.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.