Inflation Risk Not Being Priced In Fully Yet, BlackRock Says

European stocks ticked higher with U.S. futures as investors signaled optimism in the post-pandemic rally after shares hit all-time highs on Wall Street. Gold slipped back below US$2,000 an ounce.

Gains in health-care firms including AstraZeneca Plc and Roche Holding AG led the Stoxx Europe 600 Index higher. Contracts on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 signaled they may add to Tuesday’s record closing levels. Meanwhile, the dollar headed for a sixth daily drop against its major peers while Treasuries rose. The moves precede the Federal Reserve releasing minutes of a July committee meeting that may give clues about inflation targeting.

Asia stocks were mixed. Sentiment was dampened by lingering questions over the future of the U.S.-China trade pact after President Donald Trump said he called off last weekend’s trade talks. Adding to the uncertainty, the State Department is asking colleges and universities to divest from Chinese holdings in their endowments.

Investors searching for fresh catalysts to risk assets are keeping watch on U.S. fiscal stimulus talks while preparing for the Fed minutes. Massive stimulus injections and a surge in technology companies were key to propelling the rebound in American equities from a pandemic-induced selloff.

“We have a Federal Reserve that is all in, keeping rates low probably across the curve for as far as the eye can see,” Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “That is supportive of higher valuations.”

In a positive signal for equities, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that Democrats might be willing to make more cuts to their stimulus proposal to seal a deal with Republicans and speed COVID-19 relief, then come back after the November elections with additional agenda items.

Elsewhere, crude oil eased after a report signaled surging U.S. gasoline stockpiles before OPEC and its allies meet to assess its supply agreement.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.3 per cent as of 10:22 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.2 per cent.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures increased 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

Sterling was little changed at 0.9016 per euro.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 105.38 per dollar.

New Zealand’s dollar gained 0.7 per cent to US$0.6646.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 0.65 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 0.14 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.203 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.49 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.7 per cent to US$42.61 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.4 per cent to US$1,993.86 an ounce.

Silver weakened 0.3 per cent to US$27.59 per ounce.

LME zinc gained 1.3 per cent to US$2,489.50 per metric ton.