(Bloomberg) --

Ovo Group is preparing a last-minute bid to buy failed UK energy supplier Bulb Energy Ltd. after a drawn-out nationalization that has cost the taxpayer billions of pounds.

Ovo, the country’s third-largest household supplier, is set to compete with Octopus Energy Ltd. for Bulb’s customers, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information is not public. Unlike Octopus, which has requested £1 billion ($1.1 billion) from the government to cover costs, Ovo could take on the customers without such support, said the person. Sky News first reported Ovo’s bid.

Bulb collapsed in November when wholesale prices spiked above regulator Ofgem’s price cap, forcing it to sell energy at a loss. Its administration has cost the UK over £2 billion, which is set to be recovered by levies on consumer bills. The cost of running the company has ballooned as the state declined to allow administrator Teneo Inc. to buy energy in advance to mitigate market risk and high prices.

A supplier with the combined customers of Ovo and Bulb would have almost a fifth of the UK market, rivaling Centrica Plc’s British Gas, the largest company in the sector.

--With assistance from Lucca de Paoli and William Mathis.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.