(Bloomberg) -- Owens Corning agreed to buy doormaker Masonite International Corp. in a deal valued at $3.9 billion, expanding its lineup of residential building products as the US real estate market continues to face challenges from high interest rates and limited inventory.

Owens Corning will acquire all outstanding shares for $133 a share in cash, representing a 38% premium to Masonite’s closing share price on Feb. 8, according to a statement Friday. The deal is expected to close midyear, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

The combined company will bring in revenue of $12.6 billion, helped by annual cost savings of $125 million, the companies said. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is expected to be $2.9 billion.

