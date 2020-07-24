(Bloomberg) -- Owl Rock Capital Partners is targeting $5 billion for its strategy of providing senior loans to upper middle-market companies.

The direct lender is looking to raise cash across two vehicles: a business development company and another fund, according to documents from the New Jersey State Investment Council. The pension fund discussed a $150 million commitment to the strategy at a meeting Wednesday.

Owl Rock will look to invest in private equity-backed U.S. companies generating between $50 million and $2.5 billion in annual revenue, and $10 million to $250 million of annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Loans will typically range between $20 million and $250 million.

A spokesman for Owl Rock declined to comment. An email seeking comment from a spokeswoman for the pension fund wasn’t immediately returned.

The move comes as private debt fundraising has rallied following a slow start to the year, fed mostly by investors’ appetite for distressed debt. In the second quarter, $9 billion was raised globally for direct lending, according to London-based research firm Preqin.

The asset manager, founded in 2016 and now at $17.3 billion in total assets, last year scored an investment from Neuberger Berman’s Dyal Capital Partners that valued the firm at about $2.5 billion. Co-founders Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and Craig Packer held senior positions at Blackstone Group Inc., KKR & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., respectively.

