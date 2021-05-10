(Bloomberg) -- The owner of a Tesla Inc. Model S that slammed into a tree last month, killing two people, was behind the wheel when the car left his house shortly before the crash.

Home surveillance cameras captured the owner entering the driver’s seat before the car slowly drove away and accelerated, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Monday.

Police had initially said it appeared that nobody was behind the wheel. The driver’s body was found in the back seat and another person was in the passenger’s seat after a fire.

While the NTSB didn’t specifically say whether the driver was still operating the car, the preliminary report at least suggests that was possible. The car’s automated steering system also appeared not to have been engaged, investigators said. An NTSB test of a similar vehicle showed other automated driving features could have been activated, but not the so-called Autosteer.

William Varner, 59, and Everette Talbot, 69, died when the Model S hit a tree and caught on fire in The Woodlands, a wealthy neighborhood in greater Houston. Police said that “no one” was in the driver’s seat, which led to speculation that the vehicle’s Autopilot technology may have been a factor.

The fatal crash generated enormous attention. Initial police reports, as well as a report from the Harris County Fire Marshall’s Office, stated that no one was behind the wheel when first responders arrived on the scene. Varner was in the rear left passenger seat, per the fire report, and Talbot was found in the front right passenger’s seat.

Lars Moravy, Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering, said on the company’s most recent earnings call that the steering wheel was “deformed,” leading to the likelihood that someone was in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash.

