Owners of Elvis Likeness Tried to Block Vegas Impersonators. Now, It’s Negotiating

(Bloomberg) -- It may be “Now or Never” for the King’s copycats.

The company that controls the late Elvis Presley’s name and image signaled it is willing to ease a ban on impersonators performing at Las Vegas wedding chapels, a newspaper said Friday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Authentic Brands Group, which issued cease and desist warnings last month, is willing to work with the chapels on Elvis licensing partnerships.

Melody Wills-Williams, president of Vegas Weddings and Viva Las Vegas Weddings, told the newspaper: “They have done a complete 180.”

