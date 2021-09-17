(Bloomberg) --

For the first time ever, neither of the U.K.’s two most prestigious universities topped a ranking by The Times of London newspaper.

The University of St Andrews, Scotland’s oldest university, took the top spot in the rankings published Friday. Founded in 1413 and located on a blustery coastline north of Edinburgh, the university is where Prince William met his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and is popular with international students.

The more famous Oxford and Cambridge universities ranked second and third, respectively, lagging behind St Andrews’ relative strengths in areas of student satisfaction, degree-completion rates and accepting the best qualified students, according to the analysis by The Times’ Good University Guide.

