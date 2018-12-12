(Bloomberg) -- Brexit turbulence is producing big wins for holders of bonds issued by the U.K.’s two most famous universities -- Oxford and Cambridge.

Notes from the centuries-old academic rivals have surged this month because investors are ditching risky assets and seeking shelter in government debt and bonds issued by the safest of borrowers. The price gains have been super-charged in the universities’ notes because both have sold multi-decade bonds, which are extra sensitive to changes in market rates.

Cardiff and Southampton universities’ bonds are also among the top gainers this month, alongside century notes from Wellcome Trust, the U.K.’s richest charity.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tasos Vossos in London at tvossos@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Hannah Benjamin at hbenjamin1@bloomberg.net, Tom Freke

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.