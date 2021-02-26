(Bloomberg) -- Canadian public health authorities have approved the coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc, a third option for a nation that’s secured more doses per person than any other in the world.

Health Canada released its regulatory decision summary on its website.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s vaccine was the first to be licensed in Canada on Dec. 9. Initial doses were given the following week to healthcare workers and residents of long-term care homes in urban centers. Moderna Inc.’s vaccine was approved Dec. 23, allowing public health authorities to expand the vaccine campaign to northern and rural areas due to easier transportation requirements.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.