(Bloomberg) -- On the edge of London’s financial district sits one of the world’s most celebrated business schools which has educated prominent global business leaders including Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of easyGroup, and Bob Kelly, the former chief executive of Bank of New York Mellon.

But on Monday, City University dropped the name Cass from its business school, in the latest sign that universities and colleges around the world are coming under growing pressure to respond to slavery and racism as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement.

City University is among seven U.K. educational establishments to have benefited from large donations from the Sir John Cass’s Foundation, set up 300 years ago with money earned by the 18th century merchant and politician who served as director of the Royal African Company, which traded in enslaved people.

The foundation itself also decided to change its name, and has already taken down a statue of Cass from outside its own building. London Metropolitan University and the University of East London will likewise drop his name from their faculties.

“Any continued use of Sir John Cass’s name would be seen as condoning someone whose wealth in part derived from the exploitation of slavery,” said Julia Palca, Chair of City’s Council, in a statement. “This is incompatible with our values of diversity and inclusivity. We have therefore taken the decision to remove the name.”

For now, the school will be referred to as City’s Business School while consultations about a new name are set in motion.

The move puts further pressure on the University of Oxford, which has been locked in a high-profile battle with anti-racist campaigners over a statue of Cecil Rhodes, the British colonialist who donated 100,000 pounds to his alma mater in his will.

For more than a century, anyone entering the university’s Oriel College will have passed under statues of two English Kings and above them one of Rhodes. This limestone image in recent years became a symbol of Oxford’s historical ties to colonialism and a failure to reflect Britain’s diverse modern day make up.

Last month, as thousands of protesters demanded its removal, Oriel’s governors for the second time in four years said they’d get rid of it. In 2016, discussions over the statue’s fate simply faded away, it’s not really clear why, and campaigners have vowed to keep up the pressure to ensure the governors follow through this time.

The governing body of Oriel college is this week expected to announce further details of an independent commission that will examine key issues surrounding the statue, including Rhodes’s legacy and boosting diversity, and seek ways for the college’s future to sit more easily with its past. “By setting up this commission, Oriel governing body is demonstrating that it is willing to be guided by all its stakeholders,” it said in a June 17 statement.

As the oldest English-speaking university in the world, Oxford holds a special place in the global debate and it’s now been shown up by a younger institution, says Simphiwe Laura Stewart who’s studying for a PhD in Human Geography at Oxford and is an organizing member of Rhodes Must Fall. The campaign has been dismissed by some as iconoclastic, but Stewart says keeping the statue “perpetuates the erasure of the histories of those that Rhodes oppressed and those that his money silenced,” including academics who opposed the monument when it was erected.

“Oxford as it stands is something like the final frontier of colonial Imperial England,” Stewart says.

Elsewhere in the U.K., a college at Cambridge University agreed to remove a commemorative window to the eugenicist Sir Ronald Fisher while the University of Liverpool said it would rename a building named after former Prime Minister William Gladstone due to his links to the slave trade.

In the U.S., Princeton University in June announced it would scrap Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges after trustees concluded the 28th U.S. president’s “racist thinking and policies” made him “an inappropriate namesake.”

U.S. schools, colleges and cities with statues of Thomas Jefferson are also coming under scrutiny. Jefferson was the primary drafter of the Declaration of Independence, the country’s third president and the founder of the University of Virginia, and although he wrote that “all men are created equal,” he held more than 600 slaves throughout his life.

“People underestimate how much these objects — while they may just seem like in the background — how much they communicate hostility, and how much they really encapsulate a lot of pain,” says Marcia Chatelain, a history professor at Georgetown University. “There’s also something that’s very hostile and painful for these types of memorials to exist at the very place that’s about bringing people together to learn and to be able to kind of be the best versions of themselves.’’

In Oxford, campaigners aren’t stopping with the Rhodes statue. They’re demanding that the university decolonizes its curriculum, brings Black British undergraduate student numbers in line with the British population and doubles the number of Black faculty. They also want the name of prestigious Rhodes scholarship to change, arguing that it celebrates imperialism.

The scholarship was established as one of Rhodes’s legacies in 1902 to educate young men to carry out a “civilizing mission.” The Rhodes Trust, which stewards the scholarship — famous recipients include former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and TV host Rachel Maddow — says it rejects its racist and sexist origins and encourages scholars to openly criticise its past. It argues that its name is “a daily reminder of the moral obligation to engage” with its legacy of racism and oppression in order to move forward.

Today, Rhodes’s 100,000 pound donation to Oxford would be worth millions, but calculating the exact value of all the bursaries and awards is virtually impossible.

In 2018, the University of Glasgow, Scotland, published a report that tried to put a present-day value on the donations it received throughout its 600 year history linked to the profits of slavery. It came up with a range between 16.7 million pounds and 198.7 million pounds ($20.9 million - $248 million). Glasgow concluded that it benefited from the profits of racial slavery, and found a way to move forward.

The university will open a new building in November named after James McCune Smith, the first African-American in the world to graduate in medicine. Born a slave in New York City, McCune Smith had been freed by the state’s emancipation act, and after being denied entry to American medical schools on account of his color, he applied to and was admitted by Glasgow, graduating in 1837.

“When we started on this we didn’t know where the historical evidence was going to lead us,” says David Duncan, the university’s chief operating officer. “So we put ourselves in the hands of historians.”

