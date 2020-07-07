(Bloomberg) -- The University of Oxford faces renewed pressure in a battle with anti-racism campaigners over a statue of British colonialist and alumnus Cecil Rhodes, which has become symbolic of the school’s historical ties to colonialism.

In the U.S., Georgia’s governor deployed as many as 1,000 National Guards to help Atlanta amid a rash of violence since the fatal shootings of Black men George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks by police officers. Atlanta’s mayor pleaded for calm after five residents were killed over the holiday weekend, including an 8-year-old girl, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

With a defense of Confederate flags and a “hoax” accusation about a noose found in the garage of Black Nascar driver Bubba Wallace, President Donald Trump is focusing on racial and cultural flashpoints to appeal to his base, the New York Times reported. Trump also said he opposes re-naming the Washington Redskins amid efforts to change what many view as an offensive reference to Native Americans.

The maker of Taser stun guns said he wants to develop a new product so effective that police officers won’t have to use their pistols anymore, Dow Jones reported. Rick Smith, founder of Axon Enterprise Inc., said the plan will take 10 years.

Key Developments:

Black Activist Says He Was Victim of ‘Attempted Lynching’

Red Sox Dogged By Claims of Racism, Sexual Abuse

Floyd Killing Divides Black Officials and Protesters in His Birthplace

Major Cities, Gripped With Crisis, Now Face Spike in Deadly Shootings

Venture Capital Firms Targeting Diversity Are Suddenly in High Demand

More from Bloomberg QuickTake:

Police using military-grade guns and vehicles on protesters:

Controversy over Georgia’s Stone Mountain:

Bubba Wallace on the noose incident:

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.