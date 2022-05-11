(Bloomberg) -- Political commentator Kathy Barnette’s Republican US Senate bid is getting a boost from a pair of conservative groups just as she surges in the final stretch of the May 17 Pennsylvania primary.

Club For Growth on Wednesday said it had endorsed Barnette and reserved $2 million in ads for her in the closing days of the campaign. Separately, The Susan B. Anthony List’s Candidate Fund PAC also endorsed her as “a courageous advocate for life who exposes the human cost of abortion.”

The support comes as Barnette has skyrocketed into contention in a race that has been dominated by the millions of dollars spent by celebrity physician Mehmet Oz and former Bridgewater Associates chief executive officer David McCormick and their allies. Ad spending of almost $61 million in the seven-person race has set a record for a Pennsylvania Senate primary.

A Fox News poll Tuesday showed Barnette at 19% -- up from 9% in March -- with McCormick at 20% and Oz at 22%, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points and 18% undecided. A Trafalgar Group poll on Sunday also showed a tight three-way race with Barnette in second place behind Oz.

The Club For Growth Action ad buy is more than Barnette, who would be the first Republican Black woman elected to the US Senate, has spent on her campaign so far.

The endorsements also come as abortion has become a bigger issue in the race with the leak of the draft US Supreme Court decision that would overturn US abortion rights. Barnette has emphasized her personal story about being the product of a rape when her mother was 11.

“Kathy Barnette is a principled conservative and a fighter who will take on the socialists in Washington to preserve the American Dream for generations to come,” David McIntosh, president of Club for Growth Action, said in a statement.

It’s the second high-profile primary that Club For Growth Action isn’t supporting the candidate endorsed by Donald Trump. The former president is backing Oz in Pennsylvania, and he endorsed JD Vance in Ohio’s Senate primary -- where Club For Growth Action spent millions of dollars supporting Josh Mandel.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.