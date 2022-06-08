(Bloomberg) -- A recount determined that celebrity physician Mehmet Oz won the fiercely contested Republican US Senate primary in Pennsylvania that was too close to call for three weeks, setting up a general election in November that will help determine party control of the upper chamber.

Oz defeated former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick by 951 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast in the seven-candidate race after the results of the automatic recount were reported, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman announced on Wednesday.

McCormick conceded to Oz last Friday after determining that the recount and his legal push to count mail-in and absentee ballots that lacked a required handwritten date on the return envelope wouldn’t reverse Oz’s advantage.

Oz, known for hosting the long-running television program, the “Dr. Oz Show,” will face Democratic nominee John Fetterman, the commonwealth’s lieutenant governor, in the November general election race to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.