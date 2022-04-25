(Bloomberg) -- Celebrity physician Mehmet Oz relied on Donald Trump’s endorsement in Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Senate primary to counter attacks from the other candidates in the campaign’s first debate since the former president announced his support.

Former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick, who’s also running to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey in the May 17 primary, accused Oz in the televised debate Monday night of flip-flopping on issues including abortion, hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, and government mandates in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oz denied that he’s changed his positions on those issues, and said McCormick, who also sought Trump’s endorsement and met with the former president in Florida, approached Trump with the same sort of accusations but failed to persuade the former president not to pick Oz.

“Dishonest Dave is at it again,” Oz said after McCormick said he previously supported a ban on fracking, a major issue in energy-rich Pennsylvania. “He went groveling to President Trump with, again, these types of allegations. President Trump saw right through them, did not endorse him, and then he endorsed me.”

McCormick countered that Oz is trying to defend himself with Trump’s endorsement because he can’t run on his record. He said Oz has “flip-flopped on every major issue” being discussed in the Senate campaign because he previously didn’t advance a conservative agenda.

“The problem, doctor, is there’s no miracle cure for flip-flopping, and Pennsylvanians are seeing right through your phoniness. And that’s what you’re dealing with, and that’s why you’re not taking off in the polls.”

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows McCormick with a lead of 3.4 percentage points over Oz with conservative political commentator Kathy Barnette third, though most polls were conducted before Trump’s endorsement of Oz. Other GOP candidates in the race include real estate developer Jeff Bartos and Carla Sands, Trump’s former ambassador to Denmark.

Oz, in turn, accused McCormick of being “pro-China” because of Bridgewater’s billion-dollar fund there. McCormick defended his experience as a businessman, saying he worked and negotiated with the Chinese “at the highest levels.”

Trump shook up the race, one of the key contests in this year’s midterm elections that will ultimately decide which party controls the Senate, when he endorsed Oz on April 9. The former president cited Oz’s career and said his long-running “Dr. Oz Show” demonstrated his popularity.

The former president held a “tele-town hall” call with Oz and his supporters last Friday and said he endorsed Oz because he’s “by far the best positioned to really beat these radical Democrats in the fall.” Trump also announced on Monday he’ll hold a rally for Oz on May 6 in Greensburg.

There’s been backlash to the endorsement among some Republicans who question whether Oz is really a conservative and the best candidate to put up in the general election in a state Democrats have targeted to flip.

Sands, who singled out Barnette during the debate as someone who couldn’t beat John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor who’s leading the Democratic Senate race in polling and fundraising, said “President Trump doesn’t always get the best advice. It’s unfortunate, but true.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.