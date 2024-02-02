(Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc. sees “Ozempic face” — the saggy, hollowed out look some patients report after taking weight-loss drugs — as a potential boon for Botox sales.

“The majority of people who engage in these medical weight-loss products are more interested in aesthetics afterwards,” Carrie Strom, the president of the AbbVie division that sells Botox, said on an earnings call Friday. “We do see it as a long-term tailwind.”

People are flocking to weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Zepbound, which have helped some patients lose dozens of pounds. Novo’s Ozempic is also increasingly being used for weight loss, although the company says its purpose is treating diabetes. The loss of facial fat can lead to looser-looking skin, and that’s given rise to the term “Ozempic face” on social media.

AbbVie’s overall aesthetics business, which includes wrinkle-smoothing injections like Botox and Juvéderm, generated sales of $1.37 billion in the fourth-quarter, just above Wall Street’s average estimate of $1.36 billion.

While a boost is possible, the company has yet to see a sales impact, Strom said.

“We have not seen an impact on our Aesthetics business positive or negative so-far,” she said on the call. “That said, absolutely, our customers and our consumers are participating in this market.”

