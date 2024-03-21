(Bloomberg) -- The Danish drugmaker that spearheaded a new generation of blockbuster weight-loss medicines says its employees are too stressed out.

As Novo Nordisk A/S struggles to make the most out of two of the world’s hottest drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, an employee survey showed that 14% of workers reported stress symptoms last year. That’s too high for Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen.

“I don’t think you can run a company if more than 10% of employees are suffering from stress,” Jorgensen said at Novo’s annual shareholder meeting.

Work-life balance is a key part of the culture at Novo, where flexible working hours are frequent and many employees go on vacation for the month of July — a stark contrast to the culture at its US rivals.

“To be a leader at Novo Nordisk and stay in your leadership role, you have to run an area without high stress levels,” Jorgensen said Thursday. “It’s a constant focus of ours and a requirement of our leaders to be able to manage that.”

Obesity Challenge

Novo’s employees have reasons to be on edge. Now Europe’s biggest company by market value, the drugmaker announced its biggest-ever deal last month, the $11 billion purchase of three Catalent factories to boost capacity for Ozempic and Wegovy. Its archrival, US drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co., just introduced its own obesity drug to challenge Wegovy. And Novo is adding staff at an unprecedented pace.

Still, Jorgensen himself takes time to unwind, notably attending last year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament, and regularly relaxing by kayaking on a lake near his home. The company also said it will continue to address well-being “proactively” to ensure the share of employees reporting stress symptoms goes down.

And another key figure, employee turnover, decreased last year to 5.5% — from 8.2% in 2022.

--With assistance from Christian Wienberg and Madison Muller.

