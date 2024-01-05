Ozempic Users Have Less Risk of Suicidal Thoughts Than Those on Older Drugs

(Bloomberg) -- People on Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic and Wegovy were less likely to have suicidal thoughts compared to those taking other classes of weight loss or diabetes drugs, according to a large, independent study.

The study showed that patients treated with semaglutide, the active ingredient in the drugs, had 49% to 73% lower risk of suicidal thoughts than those given other medications. The findings may alleviate some concerns about the wildly popular drugs, which are being scrutinized by European regulators after reports of suicidal thoughts among some people taking them. The study, which was backed by the US National Institutes of Health, was published Friday in the journal Nature Medicine.

GLP-1 drugs like the ones made by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly & Co. have been used for more than 15 years to help diabetes patients control blood sugar, but newer, more powerful versions are now helping patients shed dozens of pounds. Widespread use, however, has also led to reports of side effects ranging from stomach problems to hair loss.

The study looked at electronic health records for millions of people, including more than 240,000 patients with obesity and nearly 1.6 million with type 2 diabetes. Patients taking Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for obesity had a lower risk of suicidal thoughts than those taking other medications for their conditions — though the rate of side effects was relatively low in both groups. The results were consistent across sex, age and ethnicity.

“We think this should essentially put to rest any concerns around what the European agency may find in their investigation of link between GLP1 and suicide risk,” Truist Securities analysts said in a note.

European drug regulators last year announced an investigation after receiving reports of suicidal thoughts from patients taking GLP-1 drugs, including those made by Novo and Lilly. The European Medicines Agency said in December it asked drugmakers for more information.

The US Food and Drug Administration is conducting a similar review and “evaluating the need for regulatory action,” according to an update posted to its website. “If newly identified safety signals are identified, the FDA will determine what, if any, actions are appropriate after a thorough review of available data,” agency spokesperson Chanapa Tantibanchachai said in an email to Bloomberg.

The FDA and EMA are both reviewing additional side effects, including possible anesthesia-related complications, known as aspiration. The American Society of Anesthesiologists issued guidance in June suggesting that patients skip a dose of the drugs prior to surgery.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, said it is aware of the FDA’s review and is working closely with the agency to continuously monitor safety. “The known risks associated with use of those medicines are reflected in their current FDA-approved product labeling,” a spokesperon said in an email. The company also said the Nature Medicine study supports Novo’s own findings “which have not demonstrated a causal association between semaglutide and suicidal and self-harming thoughts.”

Lilly, which makes Mounjaro and Zepbound, said it is also working closely with the FDA and that patient safety is a top priority.

--With assistance from Naomi Kresge and Tanaz Meghjani.

