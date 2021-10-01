(Bloomberg) -- Ally Financial Inc. has suspended its advertising with Ozy Media Inc., marking the latest brand to distance itself from the media company as it faces growing scrutiny over its business practices.

“In light of recent developments, we have decided to pause our advertising with Ozy Media,” an Ally spokesperson said Friday.

Ally and Ozy collaborated last year on a series of stories about how Black leaders are “taking care of their mind, body and soul -- in addition to the bottom line.”

The bank joins a growing list of big-name companies breaking ties with Ozy following a New York Times report that the startup’s co-founder impersonated a YouTube executive on a conference call with potential investors. Others major advertisers, including Ford Motor Co., Airbnb, Goldman Sachs and Target Corp., have also stopped campaigns with Ozy, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

