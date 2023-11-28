The electricity utility in Prince Edward Island wants ratepayers to cover $37 million in costs incurred during post-tropical storm Fiona in 2022.

Maritime Electric has applied to the Island's regulatory commission for rate hikes of about 2.4 per cent by March 1, 2024, for rural residential customers.

The utility says it wants rates for these customers to increase by a total of by 6.6 per cent between 2023 and Feb. 28, 2025 — to an average annual cost of $1,774 from $1,666.

The storm that hit on Sept. 24, 2022, lasted 12 hours, knocked out power to 84,000 customers and left a trail of 40,000 downed trees and branches across the Island.

Maritime Electric says the federal government will not provide assistance to the company, as the losses aren't eligible under Ottawa's disaster assistance programs.

The Liberal Opposition says the utility could have better maintained its infrastructure before the storm, adding that shareholders should absorb some of the costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.