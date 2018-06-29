(Bloomberg) -- Chinese restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s Bistro may be headed to the auction block, private equity owner Centerbridge Partners LP said.

“Given the positive performance of P.F. Chang’s Bistro and having received multiple unsolicited indications of interest, this is an exciting time to explore a sale,” Steve Silver, global co-head of private equity, said in a statement.

Centerbridge bought the brand in 2012 and recently completed its operational separation from Pei Wei Asian Diner. The firm and the board of Wok Parent LLC -- an affiliate of Centerbridge -- have retained BofA Merrill Lynch and Barclays to explore the potential sale.

P.F. Chang’s operates 214 locations in the U.S. and franchises another 93 restaurants in 24 countries around the world.

The 2012 deal valued the chain at $1.1 billion, Bloomberg reported at the time.

