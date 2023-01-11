(Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co. agreed to acquire Mielle Organics, a beauty company that makes products for textured hair.

Mielle will operate as an independent subsidiary of P&G Beauty and will continue to be led by husband-and-wife duo Monique and Melvin Rodriguez, who founded the company in 2014. The companies didn’t disclose terms of the deal.

P&G Beauty’s role will be to support Mielle, including by investing in research and innovation, according to a statement Wednesday. Regulatory approvals are pending.

Natural ingredients are the selling point for Mielle, which caters to Black women, P&G said. The consumer-goods giant has added several brands to its beauty roster in recent years, including Tula Skincare and Ouai.

P&G is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Jan. 19.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.