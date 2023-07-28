(Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co.’s sales and earnings both surpassed analysts’ estimates as the maker of Gillette razors reported a boost from higher prices, and strength from its US business.

The Tide parent’s results show the resilience of consumers, who keep spending more for certain items. Quarterly results were helped by the US, along with 7% higher prices. P&G’s performance matches that of its peers such as Kimberly-Clark Corp. that have reported increasing revenue while volumes continue to fall.

Organic sales jumped 8% in the quarter ended June 30, the company said Friday. Analysts had predicted about a 6% increase, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue and earnings also topped projections.

“The consumer continues to be strong,” Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said in an interview, while noting that some may be under more financial pressure. “We’re seeing a bifurcation of the consumer. Those consumers that are a little bit more cash-strapped are looking to shop a little bit more in the dollar channel.”

More Visits

He said the budget-conscious may also visit stores more often, purchasing smaller sizes to avoid large outlays. The company said that higher prices contributed to volume declines in its grooming and baby-care segments.

The stock rose 2.2% in New York trading as of 9:57 a.m. Through Thursday’s close, the shares had gained less than 1% this year, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s 18% rise.

The company forecast fiscal 2024 earnings to be between $6.25 and $6.43 a share. Analysts’ average estimate was $6.36.

In the US, organic sales increased 6% and volumes returned to positive for the first time in five quarters, Schulten said. P&G peers including Colgate-Palmolive Co. and laundry detergent maker Church & Dwight Co. also reported earnings and sales that topped estimates, helped by price increases.

Church & Dwight said its Arm & Hammer liquid detergent and cat litter businesses led growth. The company raised its guidance for the full year. Colgate, meanwhile, said it’s facing the worst raw-materials inflation in decades, and raised prices during the first half of 2023. The toothpaste maker said it’s working to improve gross margins through the rest of the year.

Margin Expansion

P&G’s gross margin expanded to 48.4% in the quarter, above the estimate, thanks to the higher prices and productivity savings. The company has said that its raw materials and packaging costs have stabilized, but still remain a significant headwind.

Schulten predicted commodity costs will be down about $800 million in P&G’s current fiscal year versus the prior 12 months. He said transportation expenses have eased, and sea-freight costs are relatively back to normal, yet the company is still facing labor inflation.

“As inflation is a reality, wages will catch up over time both on the manufacturing and the management level,” he said. “Both are increasing, as you would expect, with the inflation.”

The company posted growth in China for the quarter, Schulten said, helped by the premium skin-care line SK-II, which was hurt by lockdowns last year.

“The China recovery will be bumpy,” he said. “I don’t think it will be a straight line.”

