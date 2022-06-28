(Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co. will expand travel support for employees’ medical care, including abortions, following the US Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Cincinnati-based maker of Bounty paper towels and Pampers diapers said that beginning Jan. 1, its US health-care plans will include support for travel expenses incurred for covered care when providers aren’t available within a 50-mile radius. Currently, the benefit is limited to specific conditions, such as some organ transplants, P&G said Tuesday in a statement.

“A range of external factors are increasingly affecting access to healthcare in the US,” the company said, citing last week’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. P&G will “monitor policy and legal developments” to ensure its plans comply with applicable laws.

The company joins a growing list of major corporations adding and expanding benefits after the Supreme Court decision eliminated the constitutional right to abortion that had stood for half a century. The procedure is poised to become largely illegal in more than half of US states, including Ohio.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.