(Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co. shares fell after its full-year forecast for earnings and sales growth lagged analyst estimates and the company warned about another year of elevated costs.

Earnings per share are expected to be about $5.93 this fiscal year, P&G said Friday in a statement. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected $6.06 on average. In the closely watched metric of organic revenue growth, which strips out some items, the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry products is targeting a range of 3% to 5% for the year, below the 5.2% projection of four analysts.

Investors are watching P&G as a harbinger of the health of the consumer spending, and right now higher pricing is driving growth. The company has started to emphasize value in recent months as inflation surges, but on Friday it said that volumes fell 1% last quarter in part due to pandemic lockdowns in China and reduced operations in Russia.

“We expect another year of significant headwinds,” Chief Executive Officer Jon Moeller said.

The shares fell as much as 4.4% in early trading in New York. The stock had gained 6.7% over the past 12 months, compared with a 7.5% loss in the S&P 500 Index over that time.

The company has raised prices several times in the past year to offset higher costs for components, transportation and labor. Those price hikes drove organic revenue up 7% in the fourth quarter ended June 30, topping the 6.5% average analyst estimate. But gross margin shrank to 44.6%, missing analyst estimates, mostly due to higher commodity costs. Earnings per share also came in below expectations for the quarter.

Unit sales for all of P&G’s businesses declined or were flat in the quarter, with the grooming business that includes Gillette razors falling the most.

Looking ahead, P&G now expects to take a $3.3 billion after-tax hit from unfavorable foreign exchange, as well as higher commodity and freight costs in fiscal 2023. The company had told investors in June to brace for $2.5 billion in costs, after tax. The new tally amounts to a $1.33 hit to earnings per share, P&G said, and the added pressures will be most pronounced in the first half of the fiscal year.

