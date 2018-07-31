P&G falters as new rivals Amazon, Kroger hurt sales momentum

Procter & Gamble Co. is still the king of diapers and shampoo, but an onslaught of new competition and tighter ordering from traditional retailers is tarnishing the consumer-goods giant’s crown.

This pressure was reflected in the reaction to Tuesday’s earnings report: Underwhelmed investors sent the stock down as much as 3.3 per cent in early trading after sales slightly missed analysts’ estimates in the company’s fiscal fourth quarter.

In addition to the new rival products -- which range from Amazon.com Inc.’s brand of diapers to Kroger Co.’s new line of razors -- P&G is contending with higher commodity and shipping costs that hurt its profitability in the period. Kimberly-Clark Corp. also cited commodity expenses when it cut its profit forecast last week. The competition has limited consumer-goods’ companies ability to pass these higher costs on to shoppers.

“We are operating in a very dynamic environment affecting the cost of operations and consumer demand in our categories and against highly capable competitors,” Chief Executive Officer David Taylor said in a statement.

Taylor has worked to reignite growth by streamlining the company’s byzantine structure while cutting billions in expenses, but critics charged that his efforts didn’t go far enough. That led billionaire activist Nelson Peltz to wage a protracted battle for a board seat last year, a spot he eventually won after initial disputes over election results. Peltz, who joined the board in March, has pushed for a more radical restructuring of the company and a focus on newer brands that could woo younger shoppers.

The company noted that it is in the process of executing a line-average four per cent price increase on its Pampers brand in North America and recently began notifying retailers of a five per cent average list price increase on its Bounty, Charmin and Puffs brands.

P&G shares fell as low as US$77.52 in premarket trading. They had already dropped 13 percent this year through Monday’s close.

Underwhelming Sales

Revenue was US$16.5 billion, compared with projections for US$16.52 billion. Excluding some items, profit amounted to 94 cents a share last quarter, the company said in the statement. Analysts had predicted 90 cents, on average.

Still, the company is gaining customers, increasing market share in seven of 10 categories and markets last quarter, Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said on a company media call Tuesday. P&G is seeing less demand from many retail customers, however, as merchants streamline their own ordering to boost profit.

Moeller also said the company is facing “new challenges” to its Gillette brand.

Higher costs for commodities and shipping as well as an impact from currency fluctuations ate into P&G’s profitability. Stifel Nicolaus & Co. analyst Mark Astrachan said the company suffered “a meaningful gross margin decline” in the period.

In the past year, P&G has acquired brands like Native deodorant, which markets itself as “deodorant that isn’t a chemistry experiment,” and introduced greener versions of classic products, including a line called Pampers Pure Protection.

For the current fiscal year, P&G said it expects organic sales -- which exclude currency or acquisition and divestiture effects -- to rise 2 to 3 per cent. The midpoint of its forecast range for adjusted earnings per share is US$4.45, it said.

The company also made a big bet on the over-the-counter drug sector, paying US$4.2 billion for Merck KGaA’s consumer unit that sells vitamins and decongestants.

Even in its diversification, P&G faces competition, however. Amazon recently introduced its own line of over-the-counter medicines, called Basic Care.

--With assistance from Brandon Kochkodin and Vivian Li (Bloomberg Global Data) and files from BNN Bloomberg