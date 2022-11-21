(Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co. was fined more than $34,000 following an employee’s death at a North Carolina facility.

A 49-year-old worker at a plant in Greensboro died in May after being struck by a stainless steel tote. The state’s Department of Labor cited the company over three alleged serious violations of North Carolina occupational safety laws over the incident, according to a statement from the agency Monday.

P&G has 15 working days from its receipt of the citation to request a meeting with the department, to appeal the penalties or to pay them, according to the agency.

Representatives for P&G didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

The penalties are limited by law and aren’t designed to make up for the loss of life, according to the labor department, and the payment is distributed to the state’s public school system.

