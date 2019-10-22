(Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co. climbed after raising the high end of its full-year sales forecast and posting organic sales growth across all its divisions.

Organic sales, which exclude things like acquisitions and currency fluctuations, rose 7% in its fiscal first quarter, topping the average of analysts’ projections for 4.8% growth. Revenue in fiscal 2020 will increase 3% to 5%, the company said. It had previously forecast 3% to 4%.

Key Insights

P&G’s actions to make the business more lean are paying off. The results show the company is keeping up the momentum, matching the previous quarter’s fastest organic sales growth in more than a decade. Chief Executive Officer David Taylor has said that a revised management structure is helping the company make swifter decisions.

Raising prices is still proving to be a successful strategy. The company said pricing added 1 percentage point to organic sales.

Beauty posted organic sales growth of 10%, the strongest segment, driven by the SK-II skincare brand and China Olay, the company said.

Innovations are boosting the company’s fabric and home care segment, as consumers embrace its new unit-dose detergents like Tide PODS, as well as Mr. Clean concentrated liquids, Magic Erasers and “Clean Freak” spray that can work upside down.

Market Reaction

P&G shares rose as much as 5.2% in premarket trading Tuesday. The stock has gained almost 30% this year through Monday’s close.

