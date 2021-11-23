(Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co. is recalling lots of certain Old Spice and Secret aerosol antiperspirants in the U.S. after the carcinogen benzene was detected in the products.

The recall extends to aerosols with an expiration date through September 2023, P&G said Tuesday in a statement. The company is also recalling Old Spice Below Deck aerosol sprays.

The recall follows findings from an independent laboratory, Valisure, that detected benzene in the antiperspirants earlier this month, as first reported by Bloomberg. Valisure tested 108 batches of antiperspirant and deodorant sprays from 30 brands and detected benzene in 59 batches. Among those batches were samples of Old Spice, Secret and other brands. The lab petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to request a recall of the products. P&G said it’s conducting the recall with the FDA’s knowledge.

Testing by Valisure also led Johnson & Johnson earlier this year to recall all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreen product lines after testing found benzene in some samples. There have been a string of benzene-related recalls since then, including antifungals and foot odor products that have been pulled from shelves.

Benzene exposure is linked to a high risk of developing leukemia, though P&G said the levels found in the products aren’t expected to be linked to adverse health consequences. Lawsuits have been brought against other recalled products contaminated with benzene.

