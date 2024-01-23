(Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Bounty paper towels and Downy fabric softener, had its biggest stock gain since March 2020 as an improved profit outlook offset slower-than-expected sales growth.

Adjusted earnings of $1.84 a share in the company’s latest quarter topped market projections, as the company benefited from lower commodity costs and production cost savings. P&G lifted its outlook for earnings, excluding some items. The key measure of organic sales, however, missed estimates.

The shares advanced as much as 5.8% in New York trading Tuesday. P&G fell 3.3% last year, while the S&P 500 Index rose 24%.

The more-optimistic profit outlook, along with adjusted earnings per share that outpaced expectations, is being fueled by favorable commodity costs along with productivity savings. P&G is seeing efficiency gains amid higher production of certain items as it adds more manufacturing lines, Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said in an interview. Less expensive raw materials are also helping profit.

While higher prices for core goods like used cars and apparel are weighing on shoppers, they’re still shelling out more money on essentials. P&G’s prices were 4% higher in the company’s latest quarter than a year earlier. The quantity of items shipped continued to trend downward, in part due to lagging demand in China, although US volumes were positive.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“The quality of Procter & Gamble’s 2Q profit beat and stable fiscal 2024 outlook, combined with easing commodity costs, offer improved volume support into the year ahead, underpinning our confidence on the company achieving guidance. A 4% yield on dividends and buybacks adds to the positives, and could prove unmatched among household-goods peers.”

— Deborah Aitken, consumer analyst

“What we saw this quarter is very weak volumes in China driven by what we said all along, a bumpy recovery,” Schulten said. “We expect volumes will continue to accelerate across the second half. We’re making progress.”

In North America, where the company gets about half of its revenue, volumes grew 4% last quarter, he said. On an earnings call, Schulten said that US shoppers remain resilient.

“The US continues to be very solid, continues to impress,” Schulten said. P&G has been able to grow its US market share, even with private-label shares also increasing, he said.

P&G reiterated its organic sales and revenue guidance for the current year, and lifted its forecast for adjusted earnings to a range of $6.37 to $6.43 a share. Analysts project $6.41, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company expects both its organic sales and adjusted earnings to be at the upper end of its guidance range this fiscal year.

