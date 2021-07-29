(Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co. said Chief Operating Officer Jon Moeller will succeed David Taylor as president and chief executive officer.

The change will go into effect on Nov. 1. Taylor, 63, has served as CEO for almost six years and will remain as executive chairman, the company said in a statement. Moeller, 57, takes over the reins after having served previously as chief financial officer. He joined the company in 1988.

