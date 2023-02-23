(Bloomberg) -- Decisions to raise prices again are becoming “more difficult” as inflation wears on, Procter & Gamble Co. Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said.

The Tide maker is focused on offsetting higher costs with productivity savings to minimize the need for price increases. But it still sees a need to charge more to fund innovation that it believes will keep consumers coming back to its products.

“Our strategy is built on superiority that drives category growth, which benefits both retailers and P&G,” Schulten said Thursday at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Boca Raton, Florida. “That strategy requires investment.”

On the profit side, Schulten said P&G is on track to deliver at least $5.81 in earnings per share for the fiscal year ending in June, the low end of its guidance.

