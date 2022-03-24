(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was told of P&O Ferries’ need to restructure more than three months before its abrupt decision to fire 800 workers created a political firestorm last week, according to the company’s chief executive officer.

Shapps met with senior executives of parent company DP World on a visit to the Dubai Expo on Nov. 22 and was told that changes were looming, P&O CEO Peter Hebblethwaite told members of Parliament’s Transport Committee on Thursday. Hebblethwaite, who wasn’t present at the Dubai meeting, said plans for the mass firing hadn’t yet been finalized at the time.

“The subject of P&O Ferries was brought up and that we would be needing to make some changes to our business this year,” Hebblethwaite said. “At that point in our planning, we hadn’t finalized our plans so I doubt any conversation went further than that, but I don’t know.”

The ferry operator sparked outrage last week by dismissing its entire U.K.-based seafaring crew without prior notice. They were replaced with agency staff, a money-saving move that’s triggered protests and raised the prospect of legal action. Shapps, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng were among the government figures issuing denunciations of the move.

“Grant Shapps has huge questions to answer,” Louise Haigh, the opposition Labour Party’s shadow secretary for transport, said on Twitter. “He must come clean and publish the record of that conversation.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport confirmed the meeting in Dubai, but denied that Shapps was aware of any plan to fire workers.

“DP World did not mention to the transport secretary any changes it would be making to P&O Ferries and there was no indication of the completely unacceptable changes it has subsequently made,” the spokesperson said in an email.

DP World had no immediate comment.

Hebblethwaite acknowledged that the company failed to consult with staff unions as required before the decision. He told lawmakers he wasn’t sure which DP World executives were at the meeting with Shapps.

Lawmakers later asked government ministers to consider seeking an immediate court injuction for P&O violating labor law.

“P&O Ferries brazenly admit they tore up the law to sack loyal British workers and pay destitution wages, and despite the claims of Boris Johnson, the Conservative government has still done absolutely nothing to act,” Haigh said in a statement.

