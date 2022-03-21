(Bloomberg) -- Unions alleged P&O Ferries Ltd. was paying replacement workers $2.38 an hour, less than one-quarter of the U.K.’s minimum wage, after it abruptly fired 800 workers last week.

The RMT union, which represents P&O’s workers, said in a statement Monday that Indian seafarers hired to replace the sacked workers were being exploited, and asked the U.K. government to take control of the company “before it’s too late.”

P&O declined to comment on the union’s wage allegations. The U.K.’s current minimum wage for those more than 23 years old is 8.91 pounds ($11.76) an hour.

Union leaders and opposition politicians staged protests outside the U.K. Parliament on Monday over the mass firing. P&O, owned by Dubai’s DP World, said it was forced to fire workers after its previous operating model needed an urgent overhaul, with its annual losses of 100 million pounds being covered by its owner. The ferry operator said it had offered enhanced severance terms to workers to compensate for the lack of warning and consultation.

When the firing was announced on Thursday, lawmakers and ministers demanded urgent answers from the company and raised the prospect of legal action. Over the weekend, the Times newspaper reported that the government, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office, had been informed about the decision to sack the workers the day before but didn’t challenge it.

The i newspaper reported on Saturday that some P&O officers had been contacted by International Ferry Management, the crewing company P&O hired to supply staff for its ships. Officers had been offered a 20,000 pound bonus if they agreed to take their old roles by this week and to a settlement with P&O Ferries, the newspaper said, citing a offer of employment it said it had seen.

