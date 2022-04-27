(Bloomberg) -- P&O Ferries Ltd. restarted freight services on its most important route, the English Channel crossing between Dover and Calais, France, after almost 6 weeks as the company tries to move on from the outrage caused by the abrupt firing of nearly 800 workers.

The Spirit of Britain arrived in Calais from Dover early Wednesday loaded with trucks, a spokesman for P&O said. The restart on the so-called short straits route came just hours after another P&O vessel ran into trouble on the Irish Sea.

P&O has struggled to bring its fleet back into service after temporarily halting all U.K. voyages to fire its entire seafaring crew in mid-March and replace them with lower-paid workers. The Spirit of Britain was cleared by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to resume services last week, after having been detained for failing inspections.

P&O said on Twitter that passenger services between Dover and Calais will restart in early May.

Other P&O vessels have also repeatedly failed inspections.

On Tuesday, the European Causeway lost power due to what the company described as a “temporary mechanical issue” while sailing from Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne in Northern Ireland.

It got back under way on its own propulsion with tug boats on standby, a spokesman said by email. P&O said a full, independent investigation will be undertaken once the ship docks.

