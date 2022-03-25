(Bloomberg) -- A P&O Ferries vessel was detained on Friday for failures on issues including training, just over a week after it dismissed its entire U.K.-based seafaring crew.

The European Causeway ship was detained in Larne, Northern Ireland, “due to failures on crew familiarization, vessel documentation and crew training,” the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said in a statement.

P&O this week acknowledged that it failed to follow rules on consulting with unions before dismissing 800 staff and replacing them with cheaper agency workers. The decision sparked outrage from those affected and criticism from government minister.

“The vessel will remain under detention until all these issues are resolved by P&O Ferries,” the agency said. “Only then will it be reinspected.”

A spokesman for P&O Ferries didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside of business hours.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed calls for P&O Ferries Chief Executive Officer Peter Hebblethwaite to resign, as the government vowed to bring forward new laws forcing shipping firms to pay the minimum wage.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had said earlier that Hebblethwaite should quit after showing “incredible arrogance” when telling Parliament’s transport committee that P&O had failed to follow regulations before firing its employees.

P&O is owned by DP World.

