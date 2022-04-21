(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s first interest-rate increase in more than a decade is potentially just three months away and policy makers may move faster than anticipated after that -- a prospect that’s jolting markets.

Four officials, including Vice President Luis de Guindos, said in recent days that the ECB may raise its deposit rate from minus 0.5% early in the third quarter after ending asset purchases. The comments reflect growing concerns that inflation -- already nearly four times the 2% goal and rising -- risks getting out of control despite a deteriorating growth outlook.

Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said officials shouldn’t wait for wage growth to strengthen, warning that inflation was already at a level that requires action. His colleague Pierre Wunsch said taking rates to zero or slightly above should be a “no brainer” unless “really bad news” arrives as a result from the war in Ukraine.

Traders are already honing in on the chance of a July rate hike, which would see the ECB join the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England in unwinding stimulus measures that -- in the case of the euro area -- have been in place since long before the pandemic. Interest rates in the region have been negative since 2014, and large-scale asset purchases have been running with few interruptions for more than seven years.

“Whilst over the last few days we have heard mainly from ‘known hawks’ the comments from Wunsch overnight and now de Guindos come from people from the ‘middle ground’,” said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Europe. “It appears that the council has shifted and thus the hawks should be listened to much more closely as they are more likely than not to represent the general direction of the governing council as well.”

President Christine Lagarde is likely to be quizzed on the ECB’s plans when she speaks alongside Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Washington later on Thursday.

Drastic Steps

“A rate increase in July is possible,” Kazaks said in an interview Tuesday. “We are on a solid path of policy normalization” where “we step-by-step gradually get to zero and then above.”

By Thursday morning, traders were betting on three quarter-point hikes in 2022.

Belgium’s Wunsch told Bloomberg that more drastic steps might be needed “at some point” if second-round effects emerge and wages go up.

“There are of course situations where if the shock is very big on the real economy, we would feel more comfortable looking through the inflation development,” he said. But “we’re still in a situation where we’re supportive in terms of monetary policy. Real rates are today very, very negative. So the beginning of the normalization process should be relatively independent of the real economy.”

Any decision to raise rates will require halting bond purchases first. That order is part of the ECB’s exit strategy and policy makers have left little doubt that they’re planning to stick to it despite increased urgency to act.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told reporters in Washington, where he’s attending meetings of the International Monetary Fund, that “it seems that we’ll be able to conclude net purchases, possibly already at the end of the second quarter.”

A rate increase could then happen “at the beginning of the third quarter, if you stick to the sequence that we agreed on,” he said.

Officials have also stressed that economic projections will be key to how quickly stimulus can be removed. The next update is due at the start of June, and Guindos said it’s already “crystal clear” that higher inflation and lower growth will be part of the mix.

“I see no reason why we should not discontinue our Asset Purchase Program in July,” Guindos said in an interview Wednesday. “For the first rate hike we will have to see our projections, the different scenarios,” but “from today’s perspective, July is possible and September, or later, is also possible. We will look at the data and only then decide.”

The Governing Council will keep a close eye on inflation expectations, which have crept up over the past months, and potential second-round effects, he said.

Wage growth in the 19-nation bloc has remained muted even as inflation climbed from record to record and reached 7.4% last month. Policy makers have long considered a pickup a prerequisite for raising rates to ensure price pressures can be sustained in the longer term -- a sentiment that’s now shifting.

“Inflation is quite high already, and wages are likely to rise somewhat in the second half of this year,” Kazaks said. “So I don’t think we should wait.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.