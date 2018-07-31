(Bloomberg) -- Tech bulls eyeing Apple Inc.’s earnings release as the last best hope for an end to the group’s recent rout have another reason for optimism: The latest selling has been so severe that a technical indicator is now flashing a buy signal.

A measure of relative strength known as the Williams Percentage R Indicator tumbled below -80 as the NYSE Fang+ Index’s slide reached 9 percent over three days. Chart watchers view selloffs as overdone when the measure reaches such depths.

The indicator’s recent track record has been solid. It signaled the NYSE FANG+ group was overbought on Jan. 29; a week later the cohort had plunged 8 percent. The index rose 0.3 percent as of 11:28 a.m. Tuesday. Apple reports results after markets close.

