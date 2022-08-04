(Bloomberg) -- Late July’s week-long heat wave in the Pacific Northwest sent 906 people to emergency departments for heat-related illness across Oregon and Washington, according to the states’ health departments. The staggering heat is also suspected of contributing to at least 15 recent deaths in the region.

Climate change is making extreme heat more frequent and more intense, studies have shown over and over and over again. For the second year in a row, the Pacific Northwest has experienced exceptional, record-setting heat, taking a toll on the health of people living there.

Between July 25 and July 31, there were 544 heat-related illness emergency department visits reported by Washington hospitals, more than half of them occurring in the western half of the state, said a Washington State Department of Health spokesperson. As of Tuesday night, there were eight deaths in the state suspected to be tied to the heat wave, according to a preliminary tally provided by the department.

Meanwhile, 362 people visited Oregon emergency departments between July 24 and 31, according to an Oregon Health Authority spokesperson. In Oregon’s Multnomah County specifically, home to Portland, 71 people were treated for heat-related illness. That area experienced an eight-day stretch of highs above 90° Fahrenheit (32° Celsius) in late July, with multiple days topping 100°F (38°C). The county is also investigating seven deaths in late July suspected of being heat related.

A typical summer day would see zero visits, or just one, to Multnomah County ERs on account of heat, county spokesperson Denis Theriault said.

Yet the 71 ER visits during last month’s heat wave was a lower figure than from the similar event a year before. “That compares to about 158 emergency department visits during the five-day June 2021 heat dome event,” Theriault said. The heat dome sent more than 1,000 people to emergency rooms across the Pacific Northwest and was the region’s deadliest such event on record by far.

That might be a sign that protective measures put into place after last summer are working. Both Oregon and Washington officials added extra protections for workers ahead of the heat, mandating water and shade breaks. Dozens of libraries, community centers and senior centers across the region opened their doors to local residents as cooling centers, some staying open 24 hours.

“Last year’s extraordinary heat sounded the alarm — climate change is happening now, in our own community, and these events will only return more frequently and with more intensity,” Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said in a statement. “I’m grateful that our shared response this year was meaningfully informed by what we experienced last year, and it will certainly help us prepare for the inevitable next heat emergency.”

A rash of heat waves this year around the globe has brought home the danger extreme heat poses to human health. In June, more than 500 people died in Karachi, Pakistan’s biggest city. That same month, more than 15,000 people went to the hospital for heat across Japan and at least 17 of them died. Then a devastating heat spell killed more than 2,000 people in Spain and Portugal in July.

