(Bloomberg) -- US insurers face potential portfolio losses comparable in size to claims from catastrophic wildfires if they delay selling off investments tied to fossil fuels, according to a study by West Coast insurance regulators.

A swift worldwide transition toward renewable energy would hammer assets tied to oil and gas, coal, power and automobiles, and spur losses of $7 billion to $28 billion in insurers’ bond portfolios by 2026, according to the state insurance agencies of California, Oregon and Washington. If the transition is delayed until 2034, the losses would range between $14 billion and $40 billion.

“This is on scale with the 2017 California wildfires, which cost an estimated $22.7 billion in losses,” the insurance regulators said in a report Tuesday. “This indicates that the annual impact of delaying the transition can be billions of dollars.”

In the risk analysis, billed as the first of its kind, regulators examined $2.3 trillion in assets, including more than $1.8 trillion in corporate bonds and $450 billion in publicly traded shares. The stakeholders include major insurers such as State Farm Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Progressive Corp., and Prudential Financial Inc., whose portfolios serve as crucial reserves for future claims.

While the insurance regulators posit a world in which oil and gas companies suffer dramatic value destruction as consumers switch to cleaner sources of energy, there’s no assurance that such a transition will happen quickly. The International Energy Agency predicts oil demand will peak this decade, but the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has forecast that it will keep growing until the middle of the century.

Climate-Related Disasters

As for insurers, they’re facing stepped-up concerns about the effect of global warming on their core business. Climate-induced disasters that destroy property and spur massive claims are probably a more immediate risk for insurance companies than losses on their investment portfolios, Tom Doe, president of Municipal Market Analytics.

“I just don’t see these transitions happening fast enough to be meaningful,” he said. “I think the real physical risk is much more pervasive and imminent than the transition risk.”

Companies including State Farm and Allstate have halted new homeowner policies in California, citing the increased risk of wildfires as well as heightened costs to rebuild damaged property and a regulatory process that hinders rate increases. State regulators are rewriting industry rules to coax them back.

California remains at the forefront of climate policy in the US, setting goals such as a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2045.

In the insurance-industry study, regulators used climate-risk analysis tools to model a scenario in which market forces and government actions drive companies to meet stringent targets on greenhouse gas emissions. That would potentially include the forced decommissioning of inefficient and highly polluting assets.

Risky Outlook

Their prognosis for investments in publicly traded companies was bleak, with gas- and oil-related stocks seen falling between 40% and 90% in some scenarios, although the timing of such a drop is hard to estimate and other predictions are far less dire. Coal extraction, a small part of insurers’ portfolios, are at risk of losing almost all their value, they said.

By contrast, the analysis showed renewable-power power and automotive sector investments gaining “significant value,” including for electric- and hybrid-vehicle assets.

“Our report shows that even with the growing threats of climate change, insurance companies that evolve to meet the needs of a transition towards zero-carbon energy and low-carbon technology will position themselves for growth to better serve consumers,” California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement. “Those that do not face significant losses.”

--With assistance from Simon Casey and Emily Biuso.

