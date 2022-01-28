(Bloomberg) -- Pacifica Beauty LLC, a vegan beauty brand, sold a minority stake to private equity firm Brentwood Associates, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is valued at about $250 million in the transaction, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Representatives for Pacifica declined to comment. A spokesperson for Brentwood Associates didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The number of personal care transactions reached a record last year with $29 billion worth of deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Strategic buyers weren’t shy about paying big prices for high-growth assets such as hair care.

Founded in 1997, Pacifica, which makes natural beauty and skin care products, sold a significant minority stake to Alliance Consumer Growth in 2016, according to a statement.

Los Angeles-based private equity firm Brentwood Associates is also an investor in direct-to-consumer wellness company Hims & Hers Health Inc., which went public through blank-check merger.

