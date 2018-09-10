Packaging Maker RPC Is in Talks With Apollo and Bain for Sale

(Bloomberg) -- RPC Group Plc, one of Europe’s biggest packaging makers with a market value of $3.6 billion, is in separate talks to sell itself to private equity firms Apollo Global Management LLC and Bain Capital.

The discussions are preliminary and may not result in an offer for the company, RPC said in a statement Monday in response to a Bloomberg News report Saturday that the company was considering strategic options.

The U.K. company is holding talks with advisers following interest from potential buyers including buyout firms, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

RPC, based in Rushden in Northamptonshire, England, makes packaging for food and cosmetics among other products. Its shares have declined 22 percent this year, valuing the company at 2.8 billion pounds. Any deal would come amid a wave of industry consolidation and global economic growth. Australia’s Amcor Ltd. agreed last month to acquire U.S. competitor Bemis Co. in an all-stock deal valued at $5.26 billion and DS Smith Plc agreed in June to buy Spanish packaging supplier Europac.

The British company, whose origins date to 1991 with a management buyout of five manufacturing sites in the U.K. from SCA, now has about 25,000 employees in more than 30 countries, according to its website, and reported full-year revenue of 3.75 billion pounds, according to a statement.

