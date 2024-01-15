(Bloomberg) -- Pagegroup Plc cut its profit guidance as client and candidate confidence continues to weaken globally.

The UK recruiter now sees full-year operating profit “slightly below” its previous expectation of £120 million ($153 million) to £125 million, it said in a statement.

Gross profit fell 8.9% in constant currencies in the fourth quarter as low levels of candidate confidence continued to delay the time to hire, particularly in permanent recruitment. “Though activity levels have been good, these are not all converting into gross profit,” Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Kirk said.

Temporary recruitment continued to outperform permanent recruitment as clients sought more flexible options, reflecting the uncertainty in the market, Pagegroup said. Client uncertainty was compounded by the proximity to year-end salary reviews and bonuses, making trading particularly challenging at the end of the quarter.

The EMEA technology-focused interim business performed well, growing 7% from a year earlier, the only division in the region to show resilience.

Peer Hays Plc shares fell 19% after it cut its guidance earlier this month. Fees declined across permanent and temporary recruitment in the quarter to Dec. 31, with an especially weak December marked by low client and candidate confidence across most of its markets.

The supply of candidates in the UK rose for a 10th month in December after companies slowed the pace of hiring and let some workers go, according to a survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG published last week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.